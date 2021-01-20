Dog still roaming the streets in Oklahoma community after mauling teen

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro mother says her 15-year-old son was nearly killed after a dog attack in Yukon.

“No child should have to fight for his life,” said Tamara Doonkeen.

Doonkeen’s son, John, was walking with a group of friends on Monday afternoon near Vandament and Cornwell when a dog approached the group.

“Just doing typical teenager stuff and a dog came out of nowhere,” she said.

Doonkeen says the dog first went for two teen girls in the group, but her son stepped in, distracting the dog so they could run to safety.

“It had locked onto his face and he remembered having to grab a collar,” she said.

John was rushed to OU Children’s Hospital, where he underwent hours of reconstructive surgery on his face.

Tamara Doonkeen’s son John.

“It was horrifying. If it would have got his throat, I’m confident that he wouldn’t have made it. It’s beyond traumatic. I mean he looks disfigured. It’s sad, but I’m glad he’s alive,” said his mom.

Meanwhile, the dog is still on the loose. The family says they don’t know where the dog came from or who owns it.

Their only clue is a general description that John can remember. He says it was a large dog, dark in color with a green or a blue collar.

Yukon police and animal welfare were called, but without an owner, they have nearly nothing to go on.

“Somebody has got to know this dog. Somebody has got to have seen this dog before,” said Doonkeen.

John’s mom vows not to stop looking until the dog is found.

“We’ve gotta find the dog before it happens again,” said Doonkeen.

If you think you know where the dog is or who it belongs to, call Yukon police or animal welfare.