NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A dog walk and pet adoption event will be held in Norman to rally against sexual violence.

Paws for Consent: Annual Dogs Against Sexual Violence Dog Walk will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 in Norman’s Andrews Park. The walk officially begins at 7 p.m.

The Women’s Resource Center (WRC) will host the event, which is typically held in April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“The Dog Walk is a fun family friendly event, bringing awareness to the needs of sexual violence survivors and services provided by the WRC,” a WRC news release states.

Norman Animal Welfare will have its 35-foot adoption trailer at the event so people in attendance can adopt a furry friend to walk with and add to their family.

This year’s event will include a Puppy Photo Booth hosted by WRC partner organization, Native Alliance Against Violence and free nail trims for foster dogs by Pawdicure.

WRC works with veterinarians and pet rescues for Paws for Consent, as well as year-round, and has kennel space at its Emergency Shelter called Daisy’s Place, which houses dogs and cats that are companions to people who have been affected by domestic or sexual violence.

“The space empowers survivors to leave a dangerous situation and bring their beloved dogs and cats with them,” the news release states.

The Women’s Resource Center works to meet the needs of domestic and sexual violence victims, providing an Emergency Shelter, a Rape Crisis Center, advocacy, court advocacy, safety planning, sexual assault and domestic violence forensic exams, counseling, Domestic Violence Education Group, Sexual Trauma support group, Sexual Trauma social group, prevention education and community education.

The Rape Crisis Center provides its clients crisis intervention, court advocacy, emotional support, safety planning, a forensic rape exam by a trained Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, law enforcement partnership, and victim compensation.

Go to the Paws for Consent website for event registration.

Visit the Women’s Resource Center Facebook page for more information on WRC.