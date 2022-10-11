OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City dog who was left abandoned is now winning hearts across the nation.

In February, Ava visited Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to find out about volunteer opportunities. When she spotted a tiny little pitbull mix, she instantly fell in love.

“I wasn’t intending on adopting a dog at the time, but I couldn’t get myself to leave without her that day,” Ava told KFOR in an email.

Anna and her brothers, Olaf and Hans, at OKC Animal Welfare in February

She found out that the little dog, named Anna, was brought to the shelter with her two brothers. Shelter staff said they were dropped off by a man who said he couldn’t take care of them anymore.

They weren’t in the best shape, so staff members at the shelter spent a month nursing them back to health.

Ava said she decided to foster Anna through the shelter’s foster-to-adopt program.

After about a week together, Ava had decided to adopt her.

Soon, she started sharing Anna’s story with the masses through a TikTok account.

Anna showing off her smile

In a few weeks, she gained a massive following. Right now, Anna’s account has over 150,000 followers and 10 million likes in total.

“I am constantly receiving messages and stories from people about how they come to Anna’s TikTok to brighten their day, and that Anna’s videos make them smile and have gotten them through very tough times,” Ava said.

Now, Anna is a quarter finalist in America’s Favorite Pet contest.

You can vote for her for free daily or you can choose to purchase extra votes, where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to charity.

Anna

Ava says she’s hoping the contest raises awareness for Oklahoma City Animal Welfare and the work they are doing for animals in the area.

“I will always be grateful for them for saving Anna, and allowing me to find my best friend!” she wrote.

Voting for the semi-finals ends Oct. 13 at 9 p.m.

A winner will be announced on Oct. 27.

If you want to find out more about dogs and cats in need of loving homes, visit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare’s website.