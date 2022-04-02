MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Local dogs will take a break from searching for bones and instead hunt Easter eggs in Mustang this morning.

The Doggy Easter Egg Hunt will be held near Mustang Dog Park, 530 SW 59th St., at 11 a.m. today, Saturday, April 2.

The hunt will include a side for small dogs and a side for large dogs. Both hunts will start at the same time.

Participating dogs are required to stay leashed during the hunt. Leashes cannot be any longer than six feet long.

A pooch must touch an egg with either their paw or nose to claim the egg.

Owners must bring their own Easter basket.

Both the small and large dog areas will have a golden egg prize.

“If you get this egg you will need to claim it with staff the day of the event,” event organizers said.

Participating dogs must be four months old and current on their vaccinations.

“Please do not bring food/treat aggressive dogs. No more than 2 dogs per owner please, owners will need to remain in control of their dogs at all times,” event organizers said.

The Easter Bunny will be at the hunt from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., or longer if needed, for free photo opportunities, but dog owners must bring their own camera.

Animal adoptions and donation jars will be available during the event.