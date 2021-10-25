Dogs attacked in owner’s Oklahoma City backyard; neighbor claims defense

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A brutal attack left two Oklahoma City dogs beaten and possibly stabbed – one of them dying from her injuries.

City of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare and the Oklahoma City Police Department are working together on this investigation. The incident happened the night of October 20 on the 1200 block of NW 82nd St.

Investigators know a wooden pallet was used in the attack, but also some sort of bladed tool. Whether the attack was justified is still unclear.

Owner Chara Brooks tells KFOR that it’s one of the worst things she’s ever seen, her pit bull, Genesis suffering from a brutal attack that led to the dog being euthanized.

“Genesis suffered wounds to where from her torso up to her neck, her flesh was falling out of her body,” Brooks explained. “My sleep is affected. I cry all the time. I just can’t seem to get those images out of my mind.”

That night, Brooks’ son heard a commotion in their backyard. He said when he went to check it out he saw hooded figures running out of their backyard, one with a long-bladed tool.

Their two family dogs were badly hurt. Thunder had cuts to the head and back and Genesis had mortal wounds.

“These are like slices because her actual skin was falling over, that’s how much blood she was losing,” Brooks explained of the Genesis’ injuries.

Vets said the injuries were so bad that they had to euthanize Genesis. Thunder’s injuries were severe, but she’s been treated and medicated and will be OK.

Brooks’ rear neighbor told police his dog was being attacked by Brooks’ dogs. So from his side of the fence, he used two pocket knives and a wooden pallet to break them up.

“He went back inside, armed himself with two pocket knives, and went back outside to his dog still being attacked in his neighbors yard by his neighbors two dogs,” the police report said of the neighbor’s account of matters. “He said he leaned over the fence and continued to stab and slash at the neighbors dogs until his dog was freed.”

City of OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said they’re still determining if the neighbor’s actions are justified.

“People have a right to try to protect themselves and protect their property and animals, and so until we’re really able to talk with everybody, it’s still early on in what we need to do as far as resolving the situation,” Gary said.

Meanwhile, Brooks is saying the loss of Genesis is like losing a daughter.

“I’ll miss her face. I’ll miss giving her hugs. I’ll miss her licking on my face,” she said. “She was like one of my kids that got executed, that got murdered.”

Animal welfare said they’re sending a cruelty investigator to speak with the neighbors sometimes this week.