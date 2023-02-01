OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new restaurant and bar is opening in the Boathouse District for dogs and people alike.

Bar K is a dog park concept that includes a modern bar, restaurant and event space. Bar K’s third location is opening in Oklahoma City on February 8.

“Bar K complements the relationship between canine and owner,” Bar K Co-Founder and Partner Dave Hensley said. “Dogs are true members of each family, which is why we created an environment where everyone is welcome — furry friends included. And we saw Oklahoma City as the perfect place to continue growing that vision.”

According to Bar K, their new state-of-the-art facility broke ground in October 2021. The bar is right next to Riversport Adventures and invites locals and visitors to try delicious food, cold beer and fun activities you can share with your dog.

Bar K OKC. Image courtesy Bar K.

“We’re thrilled that the success of Bar K has brought us to Oklahoma City — a thriving, growing, future-focused community,” Bar K Co-Founder and Partner Leib Dodell said. “We can’t wait to share the Bar K experience with all of the people and pups of OKC.”

Bar K says their grand opening in OKC is Wednesday, Feb. 8 beginning at 9 a.m. and will continue through the week. Bar K will be open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

For more information regarding the grand opening or Bar K memberships, visit Bar K’s website.