Dogs coming back to Will Rogers World Airport to soothe weary travelers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The next time you fly out of Will Rogers World Airport, you may notice some furry friends around the terminal.

On Thursday, Will Rogers World Airport announced that animals from Human Animal Link of Oklahoma are returning to the airport.

Organizers say the dogs serve as stress-relievers for weary travelers.

“Pets offer us moments of joy and respite,” says H.A.L.O. founder and CEO, Terri Smith. “Our teams provide an opportunity to brighten spirits for those of all ages entering or departing our state.”

Organizers say you shouldn’t wait for the furry friends to come to you.

Instead, you must approach them in order to seek comfort.

The dogs are various breeds with yellow vests with the HALO logo, while their handlers are dressed in white shirts with the WRWA/HALO logo.