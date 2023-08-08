OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department’s officers have given abandoned dogs a new life.

According to the police, dozens of dogs were locked in a moving van and abandoned in a parking lot in June.

Authorities say, the dogs have been nursed back to health and some are up for adoption.

The Oklahoma City Police Department sharing the above photo of one of those dogs and his new family. The dog’s name is Paddy.

The family says the Paddy is a perfect addition to the family and has already brought them pure joy.