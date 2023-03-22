OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare officials say tough decisions are being made as hundreds of dogs are in their care.

On Tuesday, the shelter counted 500 dogs in their care.

“This is a real emergency and hundreds of dogs lives depend on our community to save their lives,” Oklahoma City Animal Welfare posted on Facebook.

Organizers encourage anyone looking for a pet to adopt from the shelter, or foster if you cannot adopt.

“Euthanasia due to not enough space is real and will be necessary if we don’t do something. We simply cannot sustain this type of overcrowding,” the shelter posted.

On Monday, the shelter took in 49 animals while only recording 3 adoptions.

Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.