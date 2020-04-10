Dolese Bros. Co. employees sewing masks for hospitals, coworkers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of metro employees is stepping up to help the community during the coronavirus crisis by making masks for hospitals, friends, families and coworkers.

Employees from the accounting team at Dolese Bros. Co. use their lunch break to sew masks and even come in early to make some.

The construction materials company headquartered in Oklahoma City also donated 2,100 total pairs of safety glasses to OU Medical, Integris, SSM Health St. Anthony, Mercy, Ponca City-Stillwater Medical Center and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

The company also donated more than 200 N95 and P100 masks to the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

