Dolese Bros. Co. employees sewing masks for hospitals, coworkers

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of metro employees is stepping up to help the community during the coronavirus crisis by making masks for hospitals, friends, families and coworkers.

Employees from the accounting team at Dolese Bros. Co. use their lunch break to sew masks and even come in early to make some.

The construction materials company headquartered in Oklahoma City also donated 2,100 total pairs of safety glasses to OU Medical, Integris, SSM Health St. Anthony, Mercy, Ponca City-Stillwater Medical Center and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

The company also donated more than 200 N95 and P100 masks to the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

  • Dolese Bros. Co. – Julie Tucker
  • Dolese Bros. Co.
  • Dolese Bros. Co.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter