RAVIA, Okla. (KFOR) – A local company is doing its part to help a volunteer fire department.

Dolese Bros. Co. recently donated one of its 2013 Peterbilt mixer trucks to the Ravia Fire Department.

“We’re proud to have this opportunity to improve the safety and quality of life by supporting our rural communities,” said Dolese Bros. Co. Vice President of Communications and Community Relations Kermit Frank. “Through our equipment donations, local fire departments can protect their community’s homes, businesses and residents more effectively.”

The fire department says it will convert the truck into a 4,000-gallon water supply tanker. It will replace a 1994 Ford tanker and will almost double its water hauling capacity.

“As part of the Johnston County Task Force, Ravia assists with fires statewide, so this new tanker will not only serve our community but all of Oklahoma,” said Ravia Fire Department Chief John Rogers. “The older truck we had also posed safety concerns, due to the difficulty of finding parts for it and of maintaining it. The Ravia Fire Department is excited and appreciative of Dolese having this program to support smaller, rural volunteer departments.”