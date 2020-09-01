Dolese donates truck to Canton Fire Department

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma company recently made a big donation to a local fire department.

Dolese Bros. Co. recently donated a truck to the Canton Fire Department to help them fight wildland fires in northwestern parts of Oklahoma.

“Dolese is rooted in the communities in which we work and live,” Dolese Director of Communications and Community Relations Kermit Frank said. “We are committed to improving our communities through our products, actions and support, and when we see an opportunity arise to meet the needs of first responders in communities such as Canton, we do our best to meet those needs so that they are able to protect local homes, businesses and residents.”

The department will retro fit the 2005 LT9 Sterling truck and turn it into a water supply tanker.

“Our city is deeply appreciative of Dolese’s contribution to the safety of our community,” Canton Fire Department 2nd Captain Kelby Scott said. “Our department needed a large capacity tanker truck to continue to protect the residents we serve. With the majority of our calls being in rural areas where the closest water source is 15 or more miles away, the extra capacity of this truck will help with fire suppression. Our department will rely on this truck for years to come.”

The Canton Fire Department serves Dewey, Blaine and Major counties in addition to providing support statewide via the Blaine County Task Force.

