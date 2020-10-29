Dolese donates truck to Oklahoma volunteer fire department

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma volunteer fire department recently received a generous donation from a local company.

Dolese Bros. Co. recently donated a truck to the Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department.

“My team at the department and our community as a whole are deeply thankful for the generous donation from Dolese,” Mountain View Fire Department Chief Kevin Hooper said. “Reliable transportation and vehicles are paramount in effectively doing the work we do, our purpose is to serve the citizens of Mountain View and surrounding areas to the best of our ability and this donation helps us do that.”

Organizers say the truck will help fire crews fight structure, wildland, and other fires in the region. It can also be used to aid first responders during emergency calls.

“Dolese is proud to help improve our communities through our products, action and support,” Dolese Vice President of Communications and Community Relations Kermit Frank said. “Giving back to the first responders in Oklahoma’s rural areas is something Dolese has historically done to help deliver to our communities.”

LATEST STORIES: