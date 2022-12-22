OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma company recently donated one of its mixer trucks to a local volunteer fire department.

Dolese Bros. Co. recently donated one of its mixer trucks to the Granite Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials say the fire department will convert the truck into a 5,000-gallon water supply tanker, doubling the department’s current tanker capacity.

“This larger tanker will help us when we have large fires, and we can also use it to fill smaller truck tankers,” said Granite Fire Chief Richard Hines. “Having this larger capacity tank will make a positive impact on the safety of our community.”

Organizers say access to adequate fire equipment can be a challenge for some volunteer fire departments, but it is critical to saving lives.

“We’re proud to have this opportunity to improve the safety and quality of life through our products, actions and support,” said Dolese’s Vice President of Communications and Community Relations Kermit Frank. “Through our equipment donations, local fire departments can protect their community’s homes, businesses and residents more efficiently.”