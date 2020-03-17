Breaking News
Dollar General announces first hour of operations to be dedicated to senior customers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Beginning tomorrow, Dollar General’s first hour of operations each day will be dedicated solely to the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“In keeping with the Company’s mission of Serving Others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods,” said Dollar General.

Stores will also close an hour earlier in order for employees to clean and restock shelved.

“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”

Find your local store’s hours here.

