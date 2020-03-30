Dollar General providing discount to medical, Guardsmen and first responder communities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dollar General announced on Monday the company is providing a discount to all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen.

The company says individuals can present their employment badge or ID to receive a 10 percent discount on qualifying purchases.

“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”

Dollar General will offer the discount through April 30 and plans to evaluate the possible extension of the offer in the coming weeks, based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also plans to invest approximately $35 million in bonuses for all eligible store, distribution center and private fleet employees who perform work during a six-week period beginning in mid-March. Dollar General is also providing all employees with an ongoing 30 percent digital coupon discount on its private brands through May 4.

All Dollar General stores are also dedicating the first hour each morning to senior customers with the goal to provide at-risk neighbors the opportunity to shop for essential items in a less crowded environment.

Stores are also closing one hour early to clean and re-stock shelves, as well as for employees’ safety and well-being.