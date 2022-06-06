OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program is expanding throughout the Sooner State.

The country music icon says her goal is to make sure every child up to 5-years-old will have access to free books.

“We cannot wait to kindergarten for children to have access and exposure to books and learning,” said Nora Briggs, with the Dollywood Foundation. “They must start early in the home.”

On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Education announced that it has secure more affiliates for Imagination Library of Oklahoma.

As a result, residents in Beaver, Cimarron, and Texas counties can now sign up their children up to 5-years-old to receive an age-appropriate book in the mail every month at no cost.

Officials say residents in sections of Midwest City and Del City in zip codes 73110, 73130, and 73135 can also sign up for the program.

To sign up for the program, or to see if it is available in your area, visit the Imagination Library’s website.