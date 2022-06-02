OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred amid a domestic dispute in a NW Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Chopper 4 was over the scene of the shooting, which occurred just before noon near NW 115th and County Line Road.

A domestic dispute led to the fatal shooting.

Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting. Image KFOR

Detectives are working to get to the bottom of what happened.

“Other parties unknown at this time what their involvement is, but they’ve been taken down to police headquarters to be interviewed, and we’ll know more as the investigation rolls on,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police have not yet released the name of the person who was killed, or those who were taken into custody.

More information will be provided once available.