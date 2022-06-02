LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A domestic disturbance in Lawton is now being investigated as a homicide.
Lawton Police Department officers were called to the 2400 block of NW 22nd Street on Tuesday regarding a physical disturbance.
Officers found people at the location, one of whom, Jason Nanaeto, was injured. Nanaeto later died from his injuries at a hospital, according to Lawton police.
Police did not provide details on the nature of Nanaeto’s injuries.
Nanaeto’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The people who were at the location are accounted for and cooperating with detectives, police officials said.
Information has not yet been provided on what led to the homicide.