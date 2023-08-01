OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office is now accepting registrations for the 2023 Domestic and Sexual Violence and Stalking Partnership Conference.

According to the A.G.’s Office, this statewide conference provides training on domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking for state and tribal officials, law enforcement officers, advocates, prosecutors, judges and allied professionals.

2023 Domestic and Sexual Violence and Stalking Partnership Conference. Image courtesy Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.

“Led by the Victim Services Unit at the Office of the Attorney General, the conference is part of a coordinated community response to enhance safety for victims and to end violence against women in Oklahoma.” said the A.G.’s Office.

The conference is planned for September 13 and 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in Norman. Registration is $200 and continuing education credits will be offered to attendees.

To learn more, visit oag.ok.gov/training and to register, click on the “Partners for Change” link.