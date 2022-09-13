OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Village and northwest Oklahoma City residents were on edge after a big, bad wolf was sighted Tuesday morning – OK, big and bad may be a tall tale.

“The dog was very timid and was not able to be caught,” said Bruce Stone, The Village City Manager.

The animal was spotted wandering across the metro.

Courtesy: OKCPD

Courtesy: OKCPD

Courtesy: Steve Biggers

But this wolf is a she, and she doesn’t look like she’ll huff and puff or blow your house down…

Stone told KFOR she didn’t make a sound.

“The dog was just sitting there quietly,” said Stone. “[It] just kind of seemed like it was lost and needed help.”

The animal had a collar, so officials knew someone owns it and they were probably looking for their pet.

Courtesy: Steve Biggers

Courtesy: Steve Biggers

“Obviously it is a little unusual that it is a mixed breed,” said Stone.

It turns out – this wolf is actually a hybrid. She is part wolf and part Alaskan Malamute.

She gladly accepted rescue from Oklahoma City police.

Courtesy: OKCPD

Courtesy: OKCPD

“I don’t think the public has anything to be concerned about,” said Stone. “Just another loose animal that needs to be captured and taken back to the owner.”

While it is against the law in The Village to harbor a wolf, there is no mention of “mixed breed”.

So this wolf-hybrid may be free to stay… just as long as she stays in her own yard.

A happy ending, indeed.