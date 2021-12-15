Donate blood at Oklahoma Blood Institute location, receive delicious cinnamon rolls

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This Christmas season you can have two great things: the pleasure of giving the gift of life and a batch of delicious cinnamon rolls.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is giving blood donors a half dozen Okarche’s Old Fashioned cinnamon rolls to each person who donates blood at an OBI donor center from Dec. 13-19 and Dec. 26 to Jan. 2, according to an OBI news release.

Blood donations are critically needed right now, and Blood Institute personnel hope the cinnamon rolls will be a tasty enticement to potential donors.

“We need help replenishing the blood supply after sending units of blood to Kentucky in response to the recent tornadoes,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The holidays are also the busiest time of year and people are off their usual routine of donating blood.”

Blood donors get cinnamon rolls and a festive shirt.

Donors can also choose between two navy blue, movie-themed long sleeve T-shirts inspired by holiday favorites A Christmas Story and Home Alone. Donors will also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test, which is available while supplies last.

Oklahoma Blood Institute, a local, non-profit blood supplier, supports inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can donate blood.

Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is not required to donate blood, but those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, if they are feeling well.

“Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives,” OBI personnel said.

Donation appointments can be made online at OBI.org or by calling (877) 340-8777.