OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One lucky donor who gives blood at select Bob Moore Auto Group dealerships this Saturday will win a brand-new 2023 Kia Soul!

Bob Moore Auto Group is teaming up with Our Blood Institute and Oklahoma’s News 4 to host blood drives August 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Bob Moore Audi , 1300 Broadway Ext.

, 1300 Broadway Ext. Bob Moore Kia , 7340 NW Expressway

, 7340 NW Expressway Bob Moore Ford, I-35 S Service Road & SE 89th

Five finalists will be chosen from donors who give blood at these participating Bob Moore Auto Group dealership locations, Saturday only, with one lucky winner being announced later.

“We’re so grateful for our long-time partnership with Bob Moore Auto Group, which has provided a vehicle for a lucky blood donor for over 20 years now,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “This ongoing gift is invaluable and Bob Moore Auto Group’s support continues to help us carry on our lifesaving mission for all Oklahomans.”

Each donor will receive a free ‘Life is Better’ T-shirt, as well as their choice of voucher for free entry to Frontier City, Science Museum Oklahoma or Hurricane Harbor.

Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.