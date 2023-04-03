A charge nurse works as volunteers donate blood during a blood drive. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Our Blood Institute and the Oklahoma City Zoo are teaming up throughout April to boost the Sooner State’s lifesaving supply of blood donations.

Image courtesy Our Blood Institute.

Donate at any Our Blood Institute (OBI) donor center or mobile drive by April 30 to receive a limited-edition t-shirt in your color choice and one free ticket to the Oklahoma City Zoo.

“Give blood and walk away with a smile,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of OBI. “Your blood donation is essential to keeping up the blood supply in your local hospitals so lives can continue to be saved every day. We are extremely thankful for our partnership with the Oklahoma City Zoo for recognizing the importance of blood donations in our community.”

OBI relies on 1,200 blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients.

OBI officials say just one blood donation can save up to three people’s lives!

Anyone who is healthy and 16-years-old* or older can give blood.

Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Appointments to donate can be made online or by calling 877-340-8777.

*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission.