OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing donations for an Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee.

That employee and his family are struggling – as he’s in the hospital with complications from a stroke.

Those who work at the Golden Corral and even restaurant regulars have been rallying around this employee – and say this is a tough blow.

“He’s just a great employee, a great man,” said Jason Dibler, the restaurant franchisee. “He does anything and everything for anybody that he knows. I mean, he’s just a he’s a really good guy.”

James Love has worked at the Golden Corral near I-40 and MacArthur for 11 years.

It’s one of two jobs he works to support his wife and their six children.

But recently, they’ve fallen on tough times.

“He just had a massive stroke on January the second and he’s in the hospital,” Dibler said. “He’s paralyzed on his left side. He’s been on a ventilator this whole time.”

Employees and guests have all rallied around Love – raising $8,000 in donation buckets – until they faced a setback of their own Thursday night.

“Unfortunately, a man came in and decided that he wanted the money more,” Dibler said. “So he grabbed the bucket and ran off.

On this surveillance video – you can see customers – who know and love Mr. Love – got up from their tables and chased after the suspect.

“It was really awesome to see,” Dibler said. “But he just had too big of a head start on him, so we weren’t able to catch him.”

Police responded to the restaurant and a report was filed.

“Now, you know, this man seemed like he was homeless, you know, and we do a lot for the homeless,” Dibler said. “We go out and we feed the homeless twice a month. We get about 100 meals every two weeks. And, you know, just it just stinks to see this happen. We’re hoping he can get caught and at least learn from his mistakes and hopefully his consequences can change his path.”

If you can help police with this case – call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.

Employees estimate the suspect made off with several hundred dollars in cash.

They have a GoFundMe set up for the employee.