Donation helps Oklahoma veterans regain strength, stamina

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A recent donation to the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is helping Oklahoma veterans regain their strength and stamina.

Air Force veteran Susan Hiler recently learned that a special therapeutic tricycle was exactly what she needed to increase her strength as she struggles with arthritis.

Officials say there are two types of AmTryke Tadpole Recumbent Therapeutic Tricycles depending on a patient’s need.

There is a recumbent handcycle that allows a person to propel it with their upper body. There is also a recumbent foot cycle propelled with their lower body.

Following a generous donation from AMBUCS, many more disabled veterans can enjoy the freedom of riding a bicycle again while improving their mobility and independence.

Veterans who wish to be considered for a recumbent bike should request a referral from their VA Primary Care provider. The veteran is then evaluated to ensure this type of therapy would be useful for their disability.

“We have to make sure that the Veteran is safe getting on and off the bike and is able to ride for a minimum of 30 minutes without an issue,” said Lawton. “They also need to be able to safely lift the bike into and out of their vehicle.”

Recreational therapists also work with Veterans to meet the requirements needed to ride the bike. This includes building stamina, losing weight, or increasing strength.

“Veterans are encouraged to participate in the therapeutic exercise clinics,” said Recreation Therapist Stacy Lawton. “We want them to get out of the house, not isolate at home, get some exercise, and spend time with their fellow Veterans,” Lawton said. “There’s also the secondary component of improving mental clarity. Some Veterans tell us cycling has really helped with their PTSD.”

Veterans interesting in being evaluated for Amtryke Tadpole Recumbent therapy, are asked to talk with their Primary Care provider. For more information, contact Recreational Therapy at (405) 456-3918.

