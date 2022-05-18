OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County authorities are asking for donations to help care for a dog who was found emaciated and covered in ticks and fleas after deputies discovered the remains of his deceased owner.

The dog’s name is Gunner, and he was near death. Now, veterinarians are doing all they can to keep him alive and restore him to health. The law enforcement officials who rescued him are asking for the community’s support.

Gunner. Photo from Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home near Luther. The remains of a 64-year-old man were found inside. He is believed to have been dead for as long as a month.

Officials did not provide information on the man’s cause of death.

Gunner was found in a large pen in the backyard of the home. He survived for weeks by drinking rainwater and eating a small amount of food that had been left behind, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“His muscles have wasted away to the point where he can barely stand, and he is covered with thousands of ticks and fleas,” a Sheriff’s Office official said. “The vet said Gunner had just hours to live when we found him.”

Gunner had little to survive on over the course of weeks. Photo from Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Bella SPCA Rescue Center is caring for Gunner.

You can help with Gunner’s medical bills by making a donation in his name at bellaspca.org.