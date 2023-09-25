OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One donor who helped save a life got a chance to meet face to face the recipient after three long years.

KFOR 4 showcased Susan Knight’s story nearly three years ago, she had a back surgery in 2020 and was paralysed from the waist down. Susan ended up needing units of blood.

Image courtesy KFOR

Susan finally got the units of blood needed through a blood drive and has since went through physical therapy, and in turn, Susan reached out to the Blood Institute with the hope of saying thank you to the blood donors who saved her life.

One of the individuals who came forward Lisa Goddard, agreed to meet Susan three years laters.

Image courtesy KFOR

The two met during a Wilburton High School Assembly, where Lisa used to work and effort blood drives.