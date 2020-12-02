Donors provide thousands of coats for students in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahoma City students will be warm this winter thanks to the generosity of strangers.

Through the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools Kit-a-Kid program, donors helped schools purchase school supplies for their students.

A donation of $30 provided a kit packed with nearly $100 in supplies.

Generous donors helped ensure thousands of OKCPS students have necessary school supplies

In all, nearly $138,000 has been raised for the Kit-a-Kid program this year. Organizers say 4,700 kits were purchased to support 21 schools.

“Schools are the bedrock of our community,” said Travis Stice, CEO of Diamondback Energy, which donated $10,000 to Kit-a-Kid. “During these unprecedented times, we are honored to support this critical effort in Oklahoma City Public Schools.”

In addition to the school supplies, donors also gave more than $132,000 to the Coat-a-Kid program. Those funds helped purchase more than 6,000 coats for students at 45 schools across the city.

More than 6,000 OKCPS students will have a warm winter thanks to Coat-A-Kid

“As we celebrate the success of the Foundation’s Kit-a-Kid and Coat-a-Kid fundraising campaigns, we’re especially thankful to our many donors across Oklahoma who are helping create lasting change in our schools,” said Mary Mélon, Foundation president and CEO. “Their generosity is especially appreciated during the current economic downturn. Our students are better equipped to learn thanks to them, and every donation, small or large, is greatly appreciated.”

While Kit-a-Kid and Coat-a-Kid needs are met for 2020, schools are still in need of community support. Visit Partners in Action to view projects listed by OKCPS principals which require additional financial assistance.

