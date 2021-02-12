Don’t forget your pets during the winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As winter weather moves into Oklahoma, animal advocates are also reminding pet owners to take care of their animals.

Since below-freezing temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week, the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals says pet owners should make plans to keep outdoor pets warm and safe.

First, you should bring your short-coated pets indoors. If you don’t want them running around inside the house, you are encouraged to make a place for them in a bathroom, laundry room, mud room, or even a garage so they won’t freeze.

If there is no way to bring a pet indoors, make sure to keep their outdoor houses warm with heating mats and lots of straw for insulation.

Also, outdoor pets must have access to unfrozen water.

“We understand that some dogs are better equipped to handle the cold weather. Short-haired dogs like pit bulls, boxers, labs and other short-coat breeds do not have the protection from the elements like Pyrenees or Huskies,” a post by the group read.