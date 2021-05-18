Don’t Miss: Oklahoma siblings find each other after 40 years

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Kitt Wakely was just five, his little sister, Tasha, was four, when they were pulled from their home after extreme trauma.

Each child endured shocking abuse as they traveled together from foster home to foster home, relying on each other to get through it.

“Hollywood movie scripts couldn’t make up the crap that we went through together,” Kitt said.

Together… Until one day, Kitt watched, heartbroken, as little Tasha was driven away, right out of his life.

“I just remember her crying, me crying, they took her out the door,” he said.

But for more than four decades, hope never faded.

“I can’t quit looking for her,” Kitt said.

And then, out of the blue, Kitt received a message on Facebook.

“So, then when you get this message, ‘I’m your sister,’ that was quite the shock.”

Tonight, why Kitt didn’t believe Tasha was telling the truth based on one single detail he had forgotten about her appearance.

Plus, how they finally found each other, where their lives have taken them along the way, and how close together they actually lived until their 40-year void was finally filled.

