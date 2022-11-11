OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s big news for the first Cat Cafe in Oklahoma City.

After 8 long months of struggling to get permits from the City, the application has been approved for pet owners to soon experience a one of kind environment for your furry friends.

Don’t stress meowt Cat Cafe is now off to the races with the expectation of construction to be completed through the end of the year to celebrate a much anticipated grand opening.

The owners say on their Facebook page, “So many of you have been with us from the moment we announced our business in August 2021, through all of the ups and downs of bringing this vision to life, and shared your kind words and support with us the whole way. Thank you.”

Get ready Oklahoma as your first Cat Cafe is just a few months away.

