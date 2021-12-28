Don’t throw out that Christmas tree, turn it into mulch

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Now that Christmas is behind us, experts say you could turn that old tree into something useful for your garden.

Instead of throwing away your Christmas tree, city leaders are encouraging residents to turn them into free mulch.

OKC Parks will collect and mulch natural Christmas trees from Dec. 27 through Jan. 14.

Trees must not have any ornaments, lights, nails, or stands on them.

Organizers say the trees can be dropped off and mulch can be picked up from dawn until dusk in the following parks:

  • Will Rogers Park, 3600 Pat Murphy Drive
  • Wheeler Park, 1120 S. Western Ave.

Mulch will be available until Jan. 28, 2022, but you should bring your own shovel and container.

Mulching your tree keeps it from becoming landfill waste and provides benefits to your garden by helping maintain soil moisture, keeping tree and plant roots warmer during the winter months and conserving water.

The mulching program is open to all Oklahoma City residents.

