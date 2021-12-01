DoorDash driver carjacked, held at gunpoint during Edmond delivery

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Held at gunpoint and carjacked, a metro DoorDash driver was targeted while making a delivery in Edmond on Sunday.

The delivery driver tells us after her 2018 Nissan Altima was jacked, the suspects took it an hour-and-a-half away to Tulsa. She’s since gotten her car back, but all her belongings inside are missing.

KFOR is keeping the driver’s identity private, but she tells us it’s a night she’ll never forget.

The robbery happened about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver was delivering Taco Bell to the Spring Creek of Edmond apartments, located at 777 E. 15th St. When she stepped out of her car, three young males rushed at her and demanded her keys.

Spring Creek of Edmond

Being held at both knifepoint and gunpoint, she surrendered her keys and the young robbers took off. That’s when the woman called 911.

The DoorDash driver tells KFOR she was contacted by the Tulsa Police Department Monday night and they told her they had her car. Unfortunately, everything inside was missing, including cell phones, credit cards, a birth certificate, a Social Security card and over $200 in cash.

The Edmond Police Department are surprised this happened in their relatively safe community.

“Stuff like this doesn’t happen a lot,” said Public Information Officer Emily Ward. “So, it is pretty shocking that she was held at knifepoint and gunpoint. A very scary situation for her. She did the right thing by handing her keys over. Never fight anyone that’s wanting your car. You just give them your car. Don’t go with them. Don’t put up a fight. She did the right thing.”

The DoorDash driver said Tulsa Police told her they have five suspects in custody and the suspects were using her stolen car to try to commit another carjacking in Tulsa.

Edmond police continue to investigate and look for the suspects. In the police report, the driver described them as three young black males all wearing hoodies.