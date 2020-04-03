Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar
1  of  2
Live Now
Presidential Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force daily briefing KFOR Afternoon News

DoorDash now offering to pick up essentials from convenience stores amid COVID-19 pandemic

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many people may be using delivery services to bring food to their doorstep, a national company says it is expanding its services in order to protect customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DoorDash announced that it is partnering with more than 1,800 convenience store locations across the nation to offer increased access to household essentials like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, over-the-counter medicine, drinks, and ice cream.

By clicking the Convenience category, customers are given the option to have a DoorDash representative head to a local 7-Eleven or Circle K store and pick up the items. Then, the items are delivered straight to your doorstep through a no-contact drop-off option.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter