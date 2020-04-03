DoorDash now offering to pick up essentials from convenience stores amid COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many people may be using delivery services to bring food to their doorstep, a national company says it is expanding its services in order to protect customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DoorDash announced that it is partnering with more than 1,800 convenience store locations across the nation to offer increased access to household essentials like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, over-the-counter medicine, drinks, and ice cream.

By clicking the Convenience category, customers are given the option to have a DoorDash representative head to a local 7-Eleven or Circle K store and pick up the items. Then, the items are delivered straight to your doorstep through a no-contact drop-off option.