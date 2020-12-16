Double amputee fights to run in Tokyo Olympics 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tokyo 2021 is coming up next year.

Athletes from around the world have been training since the conclusion of the summer games of 2016.

News 4 first introduced you to Blake Leeper in 2017.

He runs the 400 meter sprint and he’s one of the fastest men in the world.

But he has no legs.

Leeper believes he was on track to make the U.S. Olympic Team in 2020 until a technicality dashed his dream.

But he has not lost hope. In fact, this double amputee is fighting back!

Last summer, Leeper became the world’s first amputee runner to break the 45 second mark in the 400 meter dash.

He ran the 400m in 44:38; a paralympic record.

But, Leeper was the only amputee runner in the pack.

He raced against all able-bodied athletes when he broke that record.

He is one of the fastest sprinters in the world, with or without legs.

Blake Leeper

Leeper traveled to Oklahoma City this month.

He is working with Scott Sabolich Prosthetics, testing out some new blades.

“I think just getting over the mental component of getting over that I used to be a certain height, and my body is trying to adjust to it and it’s not going to be perfect. But, it’s going to get better,” Leeper said.

New running blades will make him four inches shorter, which is part of an ongoing fight with the International Sport Federation.

The world has been captivated by a disabled runner before.

South Africa’s ‘Blade Runner’ Oscar Pistorious competed in the 2012 London Olympics, but not without a fight.

Pistorious went toe-to-toe with the International Court of Sport over suspicions his prosthetics gave him an advantage on the track.

“In the past four years I’ve actually broke Oscar Pistorious’ world record,” Leeper said. “I’ve qualified for world championships for able-bodied the last two years. I’ve been in the top ten in the world, legs or no legs, which is pretty cool to say.”

Leeper stands the same height as Oscar Pistorious, about 6’1″.

Today, he is fighting the same discrimination.

Two months ago, Leeper got word that he would be banned from the games, disqualified from competition because of his blades.

According to World Athletics, the international governing body for track and field, Leeper is too tall in his running blades. He stands about 6’1′ and the court ruled he can be no taller than 5’9″.

“I got off the phone with my lawyers and my next call was Scott Sabolich.”

Since the October ruling, Scott Sabolich and the German company Otto Bock have been working on new legs for Leeper.

“When you have someone who already had legs and then became an amputee, it’s very easy to determine what their height was. But Blake was born without legs. We don’t know what his height would be,” said Sabolich. “We had to build him shorter in order to be within the realms of the rules.”

The custom prosthetics keep changing.

The dream reamins the same.

“To beat every able-bodied runner in the world,” Leeper said. “To let them know that disabled people are amazing.”

A team of lawyers are appealing the decision.

Meanwhile, technicians at Sabolich are fired up about a solution, keeping in mind any change to Leeper’s legs could derail his training.

“My legs are who I am. I have trained years and years on these legs and at this height. So to get to the end and for them to say – ‘No. What you have is not fair. What you’re doing, you can’t do that. Go fix it. Go change it.’ – It is insulting to me.”

At this point, the starting blocks for the Tokyo Summer Olympics are just around the corner.

For Blake Leeper, the finish line is in sight.

And even though the bureaucratic hurdles are stacking up against him, he remains optimistic about 2021.

“Look, I was born without legs, and I’m qualifying for the Olympic games. They say I have an unfair advantage. Anything is possible.”

Perhaps even the first ever Olympic medal finish for a double-amputee runner.