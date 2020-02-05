Double homicide suspect last seen wearing only underwear, covered in blood on the run in Okfuskee County

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The search for a double homicide suspect is underway in Okfuskee County.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, officials are searching for a person of interest in connection with a double homicide and house fire Wednesday morning in Okfuskee County.

The person of interest is 29-year-old Joshua Ryan Green, who was living at the residence east of Okemah where the homicide occurred.

OSBI officials say at approximately 3:30 a.m., a 911 call was made about a hosue fire at the 100000 block of North 3840 Road in Okemah.

When authorities responded to the scene, they found two people dead. The OSBI says the victims were murdered before the fire started.

Green is described as a white male with dark hair, 6′, 190 pounds with brown eyes.

According to a post on the Okfuskee County Courthouse Facebook page, he was last seen wearing only underwear, and “covered in blood.”

He is believed to be driving a white, four-door Chevrolet Impala with the Oklahoma tag JQA391. He is considered dangerous.

Residents in the area are urged to lock doors and report any suspicious activity to 911.