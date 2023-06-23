OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a double robbery suspect was arrested earlier this month following a chase.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Jordan Sprowl on June 9 after two separate robbery incidents in Oklahoma City.

The first was an armed robbery June 7 when Sprowl and another suspect stole a vehicle from a driver near NW 50th Street & Portland Avenue.

The second incident happened June 9 when Sprowl and another suspect robbed an employee at a business near N. Walker Avenue & NW 30th Street.

Officers arrested Sprowl and the second suspect after a vehicle pursuit and short foot chase.

Sprowl is now in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Conjoint Robbery, Reckless Driving, Endangering Others While Eluding Police Officer, Assault and Battery with Dangerous Weapon.

His bond is set at $250,000.

Officials say Sprowl has been living in Oklahoma on parole after being convicted of Manslaughter in Missouri back in 2014.