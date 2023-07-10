OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Doula services have been added to SoonerCare to provide emotional, physical and educational support to pregnant members.

According to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, doulas are trained, non-medical birth workers who offer emotional, informational and physical aid during and after pregnancy. Doulas can also speak on behalf of women throughout labor and delivery.

Officials say pregnant SoonerCare members are now eligible for for up to eight doula visits per pregnancy. Members must be referred to doulas by their medical provider but should continue to see licensed medical professionals.

“Doulas have an important role in maternal health,” said Kevin Corbett, Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO. “By providing accessible information to women on topics such as risk factors and warning signs, they can provide critical support during pregnancy and postpartum periods to help new mothers make healthy choices to optimize outcomes for themselves and their newborns.”

According to OHCA, doula services can include:

Emotional/physical support and person-centered, culturally competent care;

Prenatal counseling and assisting in preparing for and carrying out birth plans;

Teaching and advocating on behalf of the birthing parent during appointment visits;

Facilitating and assuring access to resources that can improve birth-related outcomes;

Ongoing education with an emphasis on postpartum care and resources;

Supporting the whole birth team including a birthing parent’s partner, family members, and other support persons.

OHCA says Oklahoma is the 11th Medicaid program in the United States to include doula services. SoonerCare covered more than 27,000 births in 2021, around half of all births in Oklahoma.

According to a report by the Office of Health Policy, labor and deliveries that were assisted by doula care had lower cesarean and preterm birth rates and higher rates of initiated breastfeeding.

“Doula support during pregnancy, birth, and during the postpartum period has been shown to be an effective best practice that can enhance the birthing experience, reduce complications, and improve outcomes for Oklahoma women and infants,” said State Medicaid Director, Traylor Rains. “Further, this coverage will help address social disparities by providing individually tailored care and advocacy through information, education and emotional support.”

For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/ohca.