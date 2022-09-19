DOVER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an 87-year-old Dover man has died following a crash into a building.

Around 3 p.m. on Sept. 15, emergency crews were called to a crash at the Dover Post Office, located at 120 Chisholm Trail in Dover.

Investigators say 87-year-old William Farrar was driving a 2008 Dodge 2500 pickup truck into the parking lot of the post office.

For an unknown reason, the truck jumped the curb and drove into the northeast side of the post office, hitting a brick wall.

Farrar was flown to OU Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

However, he passed away later that night.