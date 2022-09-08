OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families across central Oklahoma can come together to support individuals living with Down Syndrome.

The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma is hosting its 28th annual Down Syndrome Festival & 5K at the Myriad Botanical Gardens on Saturday, Sept. 24.

“More than 900 individuals are living with Down syndrome in central Oklahoma,” said Sarah Soell, executive director of DSACO. “This event is not only our largest fundraiser, it is also meant to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome living within our community and their abilities.”

The 1-mile Fun Run and 5K will begin at 8 a.m. and the awareness walk will begin at 10 a.m.

Activities this year include a DJ, carnival games, inflatables, face painters, therapy dogs, and entertainment for all ages.

Organizers say there will also be 30 resource vendors there to provide information to families.

Registration for both races and the virtual option is $45/person and includes a t-shirt and medal for all finishers. Participating in the awareness walk and entry into the festival are free and open to the public.