Downed power line sparks fire in Mesta Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As OG&E crews continue to work to restore power across the metro, Oklahoma City firefighters are also busy.
Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a downed power line sparked a fire in the backyard of a home near N.W. 16th and Robinson.
Oklahoma City firefighters arrived on the scene, but had to wait for OG&E crews to turn off the electricity to the line.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
