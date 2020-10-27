Downed power line sparks fire in Mesta Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As OG&E crews continue to work to restore power across the metro, Oklahoma City firefighters are also busy.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a downed power line sparked a fire in the backyard of a home near N.W. 16th and Robinson.

Oklahoma City firefighters arrived on the scene, but had to wait for OG&E crews to turn off the electricity to the line.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

