Downed power lines prompt closure of Kilpatrick Turnpike at Britton in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Kilpatrick Turnpike at Britton in Oklahoma City is closed after two power lines fell into the roadway.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a news release Tuesday night, stating that the two downed power lines fell across all four lanes of traffic.

OHP officials have already created alternate routes to mitigate the closure.

“Kilpatrick southbound will divert at NW Expressway and Kilpatrick northbound will divert at 39th,” the news release states.

Kilpatrick Turnpike and Britton

LATEST HEADLINES: