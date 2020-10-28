Downed power lines prompt closure of Kilpatrick Turnpike at Britton in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Kilpatrick Turnpike at Britton in Oklahoma City is closed after two power lines fell into the roadway.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a news release Tuesday night, stating that the two downed power lines fell across all four lanes of traffic.

OHP officials have already created alternate routes to mitigate the closure.

“Kilpatrick southbound will divert at NW Expressway and Kilpatrick northbound will divert at 39th,” the news release states.

Photo goes with story
Kilpatrick Turnpike and Britton

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter