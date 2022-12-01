NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman family is raising funds to help feed those in need this holiday season.

For the 14th year in a row, Downs Family Christmas Light Ministry is raising food and funds for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

For the 14th consecutive year, Downs Family Christmas Light Ministry is raising food and funds to benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

“The Regional Food Bank is honored to be the beneficiary of the Downs Family Christmas Light Ministry once again this year,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “The Downs display is the perfect way to stay warm and celebrate the holidays with your family.”

Guests can enjoy more than 18 miles of light displays synchronized to holiday music.

The annual display runs from 6 p.m. to midnight every day through the end of the year.

The display is free, but visitors are encouraged to make a monetary or food donation to the Regional Food Bank.

In its 14 year history, the display has raised more than $452,000 for the Regional Food Bank.

The Downs Family Christmas Light Ministry is located at 2900 72nd Ave. S.E. in Norman.