EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – If you missed the Arts Festival last week, you can still enjoy some beautiful artwork in Edmond.

The 45th annual Downtown Edmond Arts Festival will be held from May 5 through May 7.

Organizers say there will be 150 artists from 12 states participating in the festival, showcasing their talents in oil, acrylic, watercolor, jewelry, pottery, and photography.

Crafters will also be showing off their skills in leather, wood, resin, glass, metal, and fabric.

In addition to artwork, guests will be able to enjoy children’s activities and live music.

Visitors can park at one of two UCO parking lots on the west side of 1st and University, and then board a free shuttle bus.

The bus will drop off visitors at Littler Lawn, just a half block away from the festival.

Organizers say the shuttle will run every 15 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“We often heard of visitors frustrated with the lack of close parking, especially from parents of young children and those with mobility issues,” said Michelle Schaefer, Arts Festival co-chair. “We want to make it easy for anyone to be able to attend without worrying about walking several blocks in the heat and wind.”

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.