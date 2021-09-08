Downtown Edmond Arts Festival preparing for 43rd year

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular arts festival is coming back to downtown Edmond.

Between Sept. 10 and Sept. 12, visitors can head to downtown Edmond to take part in the 43rd annual Downtown Edmond Arts Festival.

In all, organizers say there will be 140 artists from 12 states participating in the event.

Visitors will be able to purchase paintings, jewelry, pottery, photography, leather, wood work, resin artwork, glass, metal and fabric.

“We revised the artist’s booth layouts to break up the flow of visitors and provide more social distancing”, said Nancy Meoli, the other co-chair for the event. “The changes will also provide more visibility to the businesses along Broadway and create a more leisurely browsing experience with the artists.”

Proceeds from the event help downtown merchants pay for marketing that showcases the businesses in the area.

In addition to vendors, visitors can head to the Festival Marketplace to enjoy an assortment of games for all ages and a series of children’s activities.

The covered pavilion will house local artists like Black Water Bridge on Friday night and Kyle Dillingham on Saturday night. There will also be street corner musical venues featuring local singers like Edgar Cruz and Olivia Kay.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to dusk on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Admission is free.