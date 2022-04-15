EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular arts festival is coming back to the metro this spring.

The Downtown Edmond Arts Festival will kick off with art, music, food, and traditional vendor booths on April 29.

Organizers say visitors will be able to see artwork from 140 artists from 12 states in the forms of oil, acrylic, watercolor, jewelry, pottery, and photography.

There will also be a section dedicated to crafters working with leather, wood, resin, glass, metal, and fabric.

This year, visitors will also be able to use a free shuttle so they won’t have to worry about parking.

“We often heard of visitors frustrated with the lack of close parking, especially from parents of young children and those with mobility issues,” said Michelle Schaefer, Arts Festival co-chair. “We want to make it easy for anyone to be able to attend without worrying about walking several blocks in the heat and wind.”

Visitors can park at one of two UCO parking lots on the west side of 1st and University, and board a touring bus for a 3-minute ride to the festival.

The service is free and the bus will run every 15 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30.

It will also be available from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

For more information, visit the Downtown Edmond Arts Festival website.