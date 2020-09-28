Downtown Edmond transformed into ‘streateries’ to help local restaurants

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Many restaurants are struggling to keep their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic, but one local community has come up with a different way to help businesses survive.

The City of Edmond is introducing ‘streateries’ in an effort to help restaurants stay open during the pandemic.

The new policy allows restaurants in downtown Edmond to transform on-street parking spaces into outdoor seating for diners.

Crews have already added barricades to some areas of Broadway in downtown Edmond.

Right now, there are four ‘streateries’ but more are in the works.

