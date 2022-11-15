OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Downtown in December is returning to Oklahoma City for its 21st season.

Downtown Oklahoma City offers a variety of free or low cost festive activities to celebrate the holiday season.

Holiday lights in Oklahoma City. Image courtesy Downtown OKC.

The Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival will kick off the holiday season on Thursday, November 17 at 5 p.m. The festival is being held in Bricktown and is free, open to everyone and includes family-friendly activities. Also, there will be festive performances to display the many cultures and traditions of the Oklahoma City community.

Holidays downtown. Image courtesy Downtown OKC.

Mayor David Holt and Santa Claus will be there to start the countdown to the lighting of the Bricktown Christmas Tree at 5:55 p.m. and everyone is welcome to join.

The annual Saints Santa Run is welcoming family, friends and pets downtown for the holiday run. The 5K will be back at SSM Health – St. Anthony at 1000 N. Lee Ave. in Midtown on Saturday, December 3rd. The run includes a 5K run/walk, 1-mile fun run and a free 50-yard kids’ dash. The annual Saints Santa Run is a wonderful way to stay active during the holiday season. For more information or to register, visit this link.

Santa will be attending plenty of the holiday events downtown this season. His first appearance will be at the Bricktown Tree Lighting Festival. For a countdown to when Santa will be arriving to Oklahoma City and where to find him, visit this link.

For a list of holiday events taking place in OKC this year, visit Downtown in December’s website.