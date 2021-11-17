Downtown in December to be decked out with multitude of festivities in Oklahoma City throughout the Christmas season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Christmas season is upon us and Downtown in December is celebrating with a loaded slate of activities and events for families and community members in the Oklahoma City metro area.

There are over 30 evets and attractions scheduled to bring merriment to the local area.

The Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival ushers in the festivities at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in Bricktown. The event is free and open to everyone and includes photos with Santa Claus, caricatures, a letter to Santa station and performances celebrating the many cultures and traditions in the community.

Lights On Broadway will begin Saturday, Nov. 20, with 10 blocks of North Broadway and side streets lit up by 600,000 brilliant Christmas lights through Jan. 9. Shops and restaurants along Broadway Avenue will also be in the holiday spirit with yuletide window displays, as well as activities for all ages, special promotions and giveaways.

Snow Globe Santa will be in the area from 4-7 p.m. on four straight Saturdays: Nov. 20, Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 Thanks to Mason Realty Investors

Complimentary carriage rides during Lights on Broadway will be available but must be booked in advance.

Downtown in December will also feature the following festivities:

Saints Santa Run, a family-friendly holiday run that brings young and elder community members, and even pets, to the downtown area for a festive 5K. The event includes a 5K run/walk, 1-mile fun run, and a free 50-yard kids’ dash. Go to DowntowninDecember.com for details and to register.

A Dog Day in December, a free pet-friendly holiday party from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Midtown Mutts Dog Park, 407 W. Park Place. Photos with Santa will be printed on site for $10. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/a-dog-day-in-december-2021-early-bird-tickets-tickets-205351711497 to purchase early bird tickets for $20, allowing you to skip the line.

Myriad Botanical Gardens’ seasonal plaza transforms into Devon Ice Rink for its 10th season, from Nov. 19 through Jan. 30. It’s open seven days a week at the corner of Robinson and Sheridan avenues. Admission with skate rental is $14 per person; it’s $9 for individuals who bring their own skates.

Lyric Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” will be presented for its 11th year with an all-outdoor immersive production at the historic Harn Homestead, 1721 N. Lincoln Blvd., from Nov. 17 to Dec. 23. Visit visit LyricTheatreOKC.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Oklahoma City Ballet’s The Nutcracker will be shown from Dec. 11-19 at the Civic Center Music Hall for its 50th year. Visit OKCBallet.com for more information.

Merry Midtown starts Nov. 26, offering festive opportunities to eat, drink and be merry in the Midtown area.

Holiday Pop-Up Shops return to Midtown for their 10th year with iconic geodesic domes and the market tents introduced last year. Dozens of local shops participate each weekend. The holiday shopping village is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 26 through Dec. 19. Visit OKCPopUps.com for details.

The LifeShare WinterFest and Snow Tubing opens Friday, Nov. 26 at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and will be available for private sessions every day with public sessions weekends only through Dec. 12 before going daily Dec. 18 through Jan. 2. Single-session tickets are $16. Groups of 10 or more can purchase $14 tickets by calling (405) 218-2115. Visit OKCDodgers.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

EMBARK will offer free rides on the Oklahoma City Streetcars on Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning Nov. 19 and continuing through Jan. 2. Visit OKCStreetcar.com for more information including a ride guide.

Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 encourages community members to buy from small shops and local merchants instead of online to help the many small retailers who rely on revenue from holiday sales each year. Shopping at small, privately-owned local businesses is encouraged throughout the holiday season.

A Myriad Little Christmas will be Nov. 26 through Jan. 2 at the Myriad Botanical Gardens and will feature lots of lights and holiday décor. It’s free and open to the public. The Botanical Gardens will also host several workshops and classes for a fee, including “Evergreen Wreath Workshops,” “Gingerbread House Workshop,” “Santa at the Gardens” and many more. The Children’s Garden Winter Wonderland Lighting will include special lanterns, twinkle lights, Santa’s Workshop and more. Go MyriadGardens.org for more information.

Devon sponsors Downtown in December. Go to DowntowninDecember.com for more information.